Covington restaurateur Victor Cucci dies

Covington was hungry for Italian food. "The people kept coming and they kept coming and they kept coming," Glenn Bailey said. Cucci's Pizzeria outgrew its space, the old restaurant was torn down and a new restaurant was built in the same space.

Family members ran the restaurant while he was incarcerated, Bailey said.

In recent years, Cucci was best known as the happy, gregarious owner of one of the best — some say the best — restaurants in town. Usually dressed in a collared shirt and slacks, Cucci was a fixture at the restaurant. He moved between the kitchen and dining room and showed an uncanny ability to recall the names of patrons, Bailey said. Community members knew they could count on him for support for ball teams and community causes.

He provided a field beside the restaurant for car shows and free food for first responders and front-line workers when the pandemic hit, friend Ray Keen said. Countless framed photographs on the walls of the restaurant document community life and its people, Keen said. After Keen appeared in a Civil War documentary, Cucci asked for a photo and Keen obliged with a signed image from the set that still hangs on the wall, he said.