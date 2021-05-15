Covington restaurateur Victor Cucci dies

Businessman and philanthropist Victor Cucci of Covington, who arrived in the small mountain community nearly penniless and later founded an Italian restaurant that became a local institution, has died.
Cucci died Thursday at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke after a brief hospitalization, according to his obituary and friends. His death resulted from natural causes, according to funeral director Anthony Lowry of Arritt Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements. He was 68, his obituary said.
Vittorio Giuseppe Cucci, who was born in Carini, Sicily, and moved to Covington with his wife in his mid-20s, delighted customers for decades as owner of Cucci’s Pizzeria. Few local customers entered the establishment with green-and-white striped awnings without a spoken greeting from Cucci or a member of his family or staff. Few left without the satisfaction of a great meal, said friends, all fans of the eatery on Madison Street.
The restaurant's tomato sauce was sold by the quart to the public, according to Gary Dilley of Roaring Run, who said an interview that he had a jar in his kitchen.
"I'm probably going to put it on my mantle now," Dilley said.
Describing his favorite sandwich he said: "It's like a cheese steak with pizza sauce and peppers and onions and beef all through it and just absolutely delicious.
"He just runs a top-class restaurant," Dilley said.
Cucci the businessman also operated an auto dealership, a clothing store and a flower shop and, according to court papers, once arranged a cocaine deal. He was sentenced in 1992 to 14 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release on a drug trafficking conviction based on evidence that he conspired to distribute 4.4 pounds of the drug.
Before he was convicted by a jury, he told The Roanoke Times that federal agents targeted him only because he was a Sicilian who moved to the United States with few resources and became a successful businessman. Four years after that conviction he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the filing of a false tax return and agreed to pay back taxes. He finished his prison term in 2004 and his period of supervised release in 2008, court papers said.
Cucci and his wife Janet "had nothing" when they arrived in Covington from Philadelphia in 1977 and went to see the head of the local Ford dealership, said friend Glenn Bailey, whose father, Earl Bailey, was president of Covington Motor Co. Glenn Bailey said his dad had a strong work ethic; detected that Cucci did, too; and paid to rent and furnish a home for the couple. Earl Bailey also owned the former location of a once-popular restaurant that had closed, Buddy and Sonny's, and rented it to the Cuccis, who started Cucci's Pizzeria, Glenn Bailey said.
Covington was hungry for Italian food. "The people kept coming and they kept coming and they kept coming," Glenn Bailey said. Cucci's Pizzeria outgrew its space, the old restaurant was torn down and a new restaurant was built in the same space.
Family members ran the restaurant while he was incarcerated, Bailey said.
In recent years, Cucci was best known as the happy, gregarious owner of one of the best — some say the best — restaurants in town. Usually dressed in a collared shirt and slacks, Cucci was a fixture at the restaurant. He moved between the kitchen and dining room and showed an uncanny ability to recall the names of patrons, Bailey said. Community members knew they could count on him for support for ball teams and community causes.
He provided a field beside the restaurant for car shows and free food for first responders and front-line workers when the pandemic hit, friend Ray Keen said. Countless framed photographs on the walls of the restaurant document community life and its people, Keen said. After Keen appeared in a Civil War documentary, Cucci asked for a photo and Keen obliged with a signed image from the set that still hangs on the wall, he said.
Bailey said he once told Cucci that, if he wanted to, he could get elected Covington's mayor. "Nah, I don't want to be in politics," Cucci replied, according to Bailey.
The restaurant parking lot was the site of a public prayer vigil May 8 attended by at least 100 people who had heard that Victor Cucci was in the hospital, Bailey said.
Friends expressed confidence that the restaurant would reopen after being closed in the immediate aftermath of Cucci's death. Members of the Cucci family could not be reached for comment Saturday.
The family planned to welcome friends at the funeral home at 6 p.m. Monday. A private service was planned for Tuesday.