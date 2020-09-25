Cox reports internet service outages in Roanoke Valley

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cox Communications reported it was having technical issues with internet service in parts of the Roanoke Valley on Friday, but more specific information was not immediately available.

Cox customers in southwest Roanoke County reported problems soon after midnight on Friday, and subscribers initially got a texted estimate of restoration by 8:46 a.m. But that deadline was soon canceled and outages continued across the day into the afternoon.

"Currently there is no estimated time for when service will be restored," read a text update sent periodically throughout the day, most recently at 3:50 p.m. Around that same time, a Cave Spring customer reported that service had been on and off throughout the day.

It's unclear which locations, or how many customers, are currently affected.

A request for that information was unsuccessful.

"Overnight, during a scheduled network upgrade, our field engineers ran into an unforeseen issue impacting service for some customers," a Cox spokeswoman wrote in response, shortly before noon. "Our crew is onsite actively working to resolve the issue, and our customers’ services are being restored.

"We recognize the importance of our services during this time of increased distance learning and working from home."

