Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail receives initial funding, plan underway

A trail to connect Botetourt and Craig counties will use $1 million in preliminary state funding to begin a goal of extending it 26 miles.

The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craig Creek from New Castle to Eagle Rock, according to a release from the Roanoke Regional Partnership, one of the groups working on the project.

It is anticipated to be a gravel trail that will utilize existing railbeds and some shared roadways.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board authorized the funding for the trail to support pre-construction planning activities at its meeting in September, according to the release.

The announcement comes this month after those working on the project spent time discussing the next steps after the early funding was secured.

The idea to use the old railroad bed as a trail to connect Eagle Rock and New Castle was first discussed in the 1970s, and it was again revisited in the late 1990s, according to Botetourt County spokeswoman Tiffany Bradbury.

Planning has just begun, and a specific timeline has not yet been developed, Bradbury said.

Community meetings will be held later this year, she said.

Funding will go toward bridge repairs and preparing the trail surface; a multi-use trail for walking, running, biking, and horseback riding, that provides opportunities for residents and visitors to engage with the scenic beauty of Craig and Botetourt counties and Virginia’s Blue Ridge, according the partnership announcement.

Stephanie Long, the partnership's marketing director, said VDOT was allocated the funding, and more details about the total cost of the project and the timeline for its completion will be generated during the pre-construction and planning stages.

The two counties have formed citizen committees to help with the planning phase of the expansive project.

Committee duties will primarily focus on mitigating citizen concerns and assist in recognizing and addressing potential issues, while sharing additional information and plans as they are developed.

“This project is still very much in the planning phase and will be for the next several months,” Woody Lipps, chair of the Craig committee, said in the release. “We know there will be a lot of questions, but right now we don’t have a lot of answers, so we ask people to be patient as we work with VDOT to develop a plan that respects the residents along the trail while also showcasing the beauty of both Craig and Botetourt counties.”

Botetourt County Supervisor Richard Bailey said securing the funds for the was a group effort.

“Local lawmakers, officials, and outdoor stakeholders have been working diligently for years to secure funding for this project,” he said in the partnership's release.

Del. Terry Austin, R-Botetourt, said he believes the trail could be an economic driver for both localities in the same way the Virginia Creeper Trail is for localities along that 34.3-mile trail, such as Abingdon, Damascus and Whitetop.

“The Virginia Creeper Trail … generates $2.3 million annually for its rural local economy when adjusted for inflation,” Austin said in the release. “I very much look forward to how this trail will benefit the community and will open the door for more business opportunities like bike shops, coffee shops, restaurants, and lodging — all these ventures and more will be possible with the influx of trail users.”

The Craig-Botetourt trail will continue numerous efforts in the region to improve and expand greenway access and mileage.

A plan continues to link Salem, Roanoke and Roanoke County with an uninterrupted trail. And plans also are in the works to link Green Hill Park in Roanoke County to a trail in Montgomery County.

A longer-term goal is to connect the Roanoke and New River valleys though a "Valley to Valley" trail.