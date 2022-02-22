Craig County man killed in Glenvar-area motorcycle crash

A Craig County man was killed Monday evening when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Zachary Duncan, 22, of New Castle, was wearing a helmet but was thrown from his bike when the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the westbound side of the 4100 block of West Main Street in the Glenvar area, according to a news release.

Duncan died at the scene. Investigators found his Suzuki motorcycle had been traveling at a high speed when it struck a Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

The pickup driver wasn't injured. Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.

The police said their investigation into the wreck was ongoing Monday night but no charges are pending.

