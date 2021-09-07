Craig County Schools closed for the week for contact tracing

The school closures Tuesday are related to coronavirus exposures among staff and students that occurred over the weekend, said an email Tuesday morning from Superintendent Jeanette Warwick. Further updates will be provided as appropriate, she said.

The division closed its elementary, middle and high schools for sanitation and for other "common-sense" reasons, said board member Faye Powers.

“It's just common sense that you would close school for the safety of the children when you have a case or two," Powers said. “We're trying to keep the children and our staff safe."

The division posted on Facebook at 5:30 p.m. Monday that schools would be closed Tuesday but did not give a reason until Tuesday morning, leading parents in the comments wondering and speculating why.

As of Aug. 31, there were three students and one staff with active coronavirus cases in Craig County Schools, according to an email from the superintendent.

“The contact tracing process is very time consuming and is being handled by our school nurse,” Warwick said on Aug. 31.

Last month, the chairwoman of the Craig County School Board resigned after four other members of the board voted against what was then a state-recommended mask mandate for students. Days later Gov. Ralph Northam issued an emergency order requiring masking in K-12 schools statewide. The school board then widened loopholes to allow parents to seek exemptions from the masking requirement for their children

