A wreck on Monday afternoon has closed all lanes of Christiansburg's Roanoke Street from the top of Christiansburg Mountain to around Exit 128, a town news release said.

Drivers are advised to seek other routes and to avoid the area, the town said.

Emergency crews are at the scene of the crash, near the intersection of Roanoke Street and Kirby Drive, the town said.

No other information was immediately available.

