Crash closes parts of U.S. 220 near Rocky Mount

A crash has closed multiple lanes of U.S. 220 around the Virginia 40/Old Franklin Turnpike exit ramp near Rocky Mount, according to state and local traffic alerts.

The wreck, which happened on the highway's southbound side and involved a tractor-trailer, had shut down all southbound lanes approaching the scene as well as the northbound side's left lane and shoulder. The Virginia Department of Transportation's 511 system said U.S. 220 South traffic was being detoured onto Main Street and through Rocky Mount as of about 5:35 p.m.