Since Thursday, there are reports that four cyclists have crashed into a gate on Mill Mountain, and at least two went to the hospital with injuries, including a broken femur.

The gate in question is located on Prospect Road, a few hundred feet up the mountain from the large bicycle sculptures at the intersection of the Mill Mountain and Fishburn parkways.

Beth Oakes, a board member of the regional bike safety PedalSafe ROA organization, said that cyclists have been riding up and down the road for years, but the gate has not been an issue until recently.

The gate sign says the park opens at 6 a.m. and the gate closes at 11 p.m. every day.

City Parks and Recreation staff did not respond to a request for comment Monday, but Oakes said a city employee told her that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city left the gate open.

About two months ago, that changed. After some vandalism and illegal activity at the Mill Mountain Star, the city began trying to enforce the 11 p.m. closure of the gates again, but they have not been regularly open by 6 a.m.

Cyclist Caleb Johnson said the gate was opened at 6:50 a.m. Monday. Until then, Johnson said he took it upon himself to stand watch and caution other riders about the closed gate.

According to discussion on a Facebook group, at least four riders crashed into the gate between Thursday and Sunday. One of the cyclists who crashed reportedly broke a bone and at least one other went to the emergency room.

Currently, both halves of the gate are painted brown and feature reflective strips. Oakes wondered about installing caution signs on the Mill Mountain gate to make it more visible when closed and anywhere else in the city that potential barriers present a hazard.

After the crashes Friday, Oakes said police contacted the parks and recreation department but the call went to voicemail at the Discovery Center and was not retrieved until Sunday night.

Before the pandemic, Oakes said, the city used a professional security firm to manage the gate.

Parks and Recreation Director Michael Clark has spoken about the department’s staffing at various community meetings, most recently at a July 25 meeting on Eureka Recreation Center at Melrose Library. When the 2008 recession hit, Clark said, the city downsized staff significantly and it has still not fully recovered.