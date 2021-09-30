 Skip to main content
Crash involving moped closes Roanoke intersection
A wreck closed the intersection of Orange Avenue and Williamson Road in Roanoke about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

On scene in the eastbound lanes of Orange Avenue was the wreckage of what appeared to be a moped. 

Roanoke police officers were interacting with a Ryder branded tractor-trailer that was stopped in the left lane of Orange Avenue, on the other side of the intersection from the moped.

Exit 4E on Interstate 581 also appeared closed to traffic while first responders handled the crash. Traffic was congested as motorists rerouted around the intersection.

This story will be updated.

A police officer stands at the intersection of Williamson Road and Orange Avenue in Roanoke.
