Crash involving motorcycle causes Monday afternoon Williamson Road closure

A two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle caused road closures on Williamson Road in Roanoke County Monday afternoon.

Police said in a press release that the crash occurred in the 6700 block of Williamson Road near Brookside at 1:37 p.m.

“Motorists are asked to use alternate routes at this time and to avoid the area while the scene is being investigated,” the press release said. “It is unknown at this time whether alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in the crash.”

Police said all parties involved in the crash have been identified.

“One party is in critical condition,” the press release said. “Names are not being released at this time. Further information will be released as it becomes available."

Authorities said the road was reopened around 4:30 p.m.

