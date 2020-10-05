Crash on I-81 in Roanoke County leaves 2 dead

A Monday crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County left two people dead.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash, which occurred at 2:53 a.m. on I-81 South at the 131.4 mile marker. A 2019 Grand Cherokee was headed south when it ran off the right side of the road, hitting several trees, according to a news release.
The news release said the right lane would be closed until the car could be removed. Online traffic information from the Virginia Department of Transportation indicates the crash has been cleared.
