Crash on I-81 in Roanoke County near Exit 137 cleared

Updated: Shortly before 4 p.m., ​VDOT reported the lanes closed by the crash had reopened.

---

Northbound traffic on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County has been slowed due to "a multi-vehicle crash," according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The wrecks occurred near mile marker 136.7, just south of Exit 137, and crews have shut down the left lane and closed the shoulder along that stretch, the VDOT website said shortly after 2:50 p.m.

At that time, backups stretched approximately 8 miles and drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible.

Information about injuries or the number of vehicles involved was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.

