Crashes on I-81 lead to miles-long backups

A multiple-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 81 just outside of Lexington led to traffic backups as long as roughly 10 miles at one point Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, occurred just after 2 p.m. under a mile south of Interstate 64, according to both VDOT Staunton District spokeswoman Sandy Myers and updates from Virginia 511. As of 4:30 p.m., there was still a 7-mile delay on the interstate.

No injuries were reported, said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller.

The incident was not the only one that resulted in significant delays on the often congestion-plagued interstate Sunday.

A tractor-trailer crashed I-81 northbound in Botetourt County at approximately 9:45 a.m., leading up to backups that went as far as roughly 6.5 miles at one point, according to VDOT. The incident occurred just under a mile north of the U.S. 220 exit.

The crash, which was cleared before 1 p.m., at one point prompted all northbound lanes to be closed, according to VDOT.

A state police spokesman for the Salem division couldn’t immediately be reached to say if the tractor-trailer crash led to any injuries.

