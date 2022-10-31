Creating color in Cambria

Artist Morgan Short is adding some flair to the heart of Cambria. The Christiansburg native hopes to complete the 62-foot-by-12-foot mural on the side of the Electrical Supply Inc. building located at 594 Depot St. NE soon, after nearly a month of painting. The mural honors the history of Cambria by featuring a steam locomotive, building and ceiling tile motif and map. Short is a Christiansburg High School graduate and communication arts graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University and was awarded the project through the town Public Arts Advisory Board.