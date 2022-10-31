 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Creating color in Cambria

Artist Morgan Short is adding some flair to the heart of Cambria. The Christiansburg native hopes to complete the 62-foot-by-12-foot mural on the side of the Electrical Supply Inc. building located at 594 Depot St. NE soon, after nearly a month of painting. The mural honors the history of Cambria by featuring a steam locomotive, building and ceiling tile motif and map. Short is a Christiansburg High School graduate and communication arts graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University and was awarded the project through the town Public Arts Advisory Board.

