Crews battling double house fire in Roanoke

UPDATE 11:04 a.m.: The fire was marked under control at 10:37 a.m., officials said. Crews are still on scene tamping down smoldering points. The sites are not yet safe enough for first responders to attempt to enter the properties.

Two homes were destroyed in the blaze. Two neighboring houses sustained exterior heat damage.

Authorities expect to be on scene for the remainder of the day as they continue their response and begin their inquiry into the cause of the fire.

______________________

Crews are fighting a double house fire in southeast Roanoke this morning.

The fire was reported about 8:35 a.m. in the 100 block of 10½ Street, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. First responders arrived to find two neighboring houses fully engulfed.

There are reports of possible entrapment in one of the homes but responders are still working to assess the situation.

One of the houses partially collapsed in the blaze.

