 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crews battling double house fire in Roanoke
0 comments

Crews battling double house fire in Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}
House fire

Crews are battling fires at two houses in southeast Roanoke.

 ALICIA PETSKA, The Roanoke Times

UPDATE 11:04 a.m.: The fire was marked under control at 10:37 a.m., officials said. Crews are still on scene tamping down smoldering points. The sites are not yet safe enough for first responders to attempt to enter the properties.

Two homes were destroyed in the blaze. Two neighboring houses sustained exterior heat damage.

Authorities expect to be on scene for the remainder of the day as they continue their response and begin their inquiry into the cause of the fire.

______________________

Crews are fighting a double house fire in southeast Roanoke this morning.

The fire was reported about 8:35 a.m. in the 100 block of 10½ Street, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. First responders arrived to find two neighboring houses fully engulfed.

There are reports of possible entrapment in one of the homes but responders are still working to assess the situation.

One of the houses partially collapsed in the blaze.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert