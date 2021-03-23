Crews battling morning house fire in Roanoke

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were battling a house fire this morning in northwest Roanoke.
Heavy smoke and flames were issuing from a two-story home in the 700 block of Loudon Avenue when first responders arrived.
A column of rising smoke could be seen from miles away. The fire was reported about 10:45 a.m.
Crews were still on scene at midday.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
