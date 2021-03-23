 Skip to main content
Crews battling morning house fire in Roanoke
032321_roafire_loudon

First responders arrived to find heavy smoke and flames issuing from a two-story home in the 700 block of Loudon Avenue Northwest.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

Roanoke Fire-EMS crews were battling a house fire this morning in northwest Roanoke.

Heavy smoke and flames were issuing from a two-story home in the 700 block of Loudon Avenue when first responders arrived.

A column of rising smoke could be seen from miles away. The fire was reported about 10:45 a.m.

Crews were still on scene at midday.

