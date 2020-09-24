 Skip to main content
Crews investigating fire in downtown Roanoke
TAP fire

Crews responded to a fire at the Theodore J. Edlich building in downtown Roanoke on Thursday morning.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Fire-EMS

Crews are investigating a morning fire at a building in downtown Roanoke, and some street closures are still in place.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they responded about 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Second Street Southwest and found smoke coming from inside the Theodore J. Edlich building. That spot normally houses Total Action for Progress (TAP), but it's currently under renovation and that organization is operating out of another location.

The fire was put out before crews arrived and no injuries were reported. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and the damages.

A witness on the scene said workers had been evacuated.

As of about 10:50 a.m., street closures were still in place at Campbell Avenue and Second Street.

