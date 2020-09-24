Crews investigating fire in downtown Roanoke

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Crews are investigating a morning fire at a building in downtown Roanoke, and some street closures are still in place.

According to Roanoke Fire-EMS, they responded about 10 a.m. to the 300 block of Second Street Southwest and found smoke coming from inside the Theodore J. Edlich building. That spot normally houses Total Action for Progress (TAP), but it's currently under renovation and that organization is operating out of another location.

The fire was put out before crews arrived and no injuries were reported. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and the damages.

A witness on the scene said workers had been evacuated.

As of about 10:50 a.m., street closures were still in place at Campbell Avenue and Second Street.

