Crews put out fire in Roanoke neighborhood, but five displaced, officials say
Crews put out fire in Roanoke neighborhood, but five displaced, officials say

Fire severely damaged a northeast Roanoke home early Thursday, the fire department said.

Flames and smoke were coming from the house on Ridgerun Drive Northeast when firefighters arrived shortly after 2:40 a.m., according to a post on the Facebook page of Roanoke Fire EMS. More help was called, as the fire had spread next door, the post said.

All occupants evacuated without injury, the post said.

Five people in two homes were displaced, the post said.

Crews did not immediately release a cause of the incident.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

