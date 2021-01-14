Crews put out fire in Roanoke neighborhood, but five displaced, officials say

Fire severely damaged a northeast Roanoke home early Thursday, the fire department said.
Flames and smoke were coming from the house on Ridgerun Drive Northeast when firefighters arrived shortly after 2:40 a.m., according to a post on the Facebook page of Roanoke Fire EMS. More help was called, as the fire had spread next door, the post said.
All occupants evacuated without injury, the post said.
Five people in two homes were displaced, the post said.
Crews did not immediately release a cause of the incident.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Sturgeon
Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.