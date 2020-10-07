Crews reopen one of two closed sections of Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke

The National Park Service said Wednesday it has reopened part of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke that was closed earlier this year after storm damage.

Motorists are allowed again, just in time to view colorful leaves, on the section between Explore Park, at mile marker 115, and U.S. 220, at mile marker 121.4, the announcement said.

It was closed earlier this year because of a slope failure at mile marker 119.

The reopening required a lane adjustment, which is marked with signs and new pavement stripes. The speed limit in the area was cut to 35 mph.

