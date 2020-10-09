 Skip to main content
Crews respond to car fire at parking deck near Carilion
Crews respond to car fire at parking deck near Carilion

Roanoke Fire & EMS responded early Friday morning to a car fire on a parking deck near Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. 

Firefighters were sent to the 1800 block of Belleview Avenue Southeast at 3:08 a.m. On arrival, they discovered a car fire on a parking deck, according to a post on the Roanoke Fire & EMS department Facebook page. 

Carilion Clinic Police helped locate the fire, which crews had under control about 15 minutes after receiving the call, the post reads. 

Only one car was believed to be affected and no injuries were reported, according to the post. The cause of the fire is under investigation.  

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

