Crews respond to Roanoke restaurant fire

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded Tuesday morning to a fire at a business near Valley View Mall.
Firefighters were sent to the 4800 block of Valley View Boulevard Northwest at 9:12 a.m. They found smoke coming from a commercial building, which photographs posted to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page indicate was a Red Robin restaurant.
No injuries were reported, according to the agency's Facebook post about the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
