Crews respond to Roanoke restaurant fire
Roanoke Fire-EMS responded Tuesday morning to a fire at a business near Valley View Mall. 

Firefighters were sent to the 4800 block of Valley View Boulevard Northwest at 9:12 a.m. They found smoke coming from a commercial building, which photographs posted to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Facebook page indicate was a Red Robin restaurant. 

No injuries were reported, according to the agency's Facebook post about the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

