Crews to begin repair of giant landslide on Blue Ridge Parkway in spring

The Blue Ridge Parkway at mile marker 127.9: The section of parkway between Explore Park and U.S. 220 is closed due to a slope failure above mile marker 119.

The National Park Service plans to reopen part of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Roanoke this fall, by which time it will have been closed for nearly two and a half years by a landslide.

The section between U.S. 220 in Roanoke and Bent Mountain, a distance of 14.5 miles, has been closed nearly 20 months. Recreational uses such as biking and walking continue.

The Federal Highway Administration and Park Service have worked out a plan to cover costs, said parkway spokeswoman Leesa Brandon. Design of what Brandon said will be “complex and technical slope reconstruction and stabilization” has begun. The agency plans to award a contract in spring and see the work done by fall, she said.

No cost estimate was available.

Meanwhile, repairs to the Roanoke River bridge have the parkway closed until spring between Virginia 24 at mile marker 112.2 and mile marker 115.

Jeff Sturgeon covers the city of Roanoke, including schools, banking and transportation. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

