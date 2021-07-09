Crews to start 'streetscape' remodeling on section of Roanoke's Melrose Avenue

The city has picked a business district in northwest Roanoke for new lights, landscaping, sidewalks, bus stop shelters and street and utility work costing $1.9 million.
The goal is to create a “village center” – or a hub of commercial and residential activity – in and around the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Melrose Avenue, according to Keith Holland, city community resources program administrator.
Work is scheduled to begin Monday on the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project and take 12 months. E.C. Pace Co. was recently hired to build it at government expense, the city announced Tuesday.
A strategic planning paper used by the city defines village centers as “containing a mixture of higher-density residential uses and neighborhood commercial uses. They serve as the focus of neighborhood activity.”
Holland said Grandin Village is an example of one.
Those already based on Melrose Avenue looked forward this week to seeing the roadway freshened up over about a fifth of a mile. The improvements, though cosmetic to a degree, also will involve underground utility work to reduce a problem with pooling stormwater after heavy rainfall.
"When everything's going to be better, what more can you ask for?" said Alric Allen, proprietor of Island One Stop Jerk.
The planned work "sounds good," said Josh Jaber, the 25-year-old CEO of Major Key Clothing Shop. "If a neighborhood looks trashy, people's vibes will be down."
The current streetscape has sidewalks bordered by grass strips, but the grass has overgrown the sidewalk in front of Jaber's store. Across the street is an electrical distribution substation with a dead-looking tree in front of it.
Pamela Irvine, who directs Feeding Southwest Virginia, viewed draft renderings of the coming work. "What's going to make it different is it's going to be more inviting and probably more foot-traffic friendly,” she said.
Feeding Southwest Virginia operates its Community Solutions Center on the affected section of Melrose. The center is a community services site providing access to food and workforce education and serves as a food bank operations center. It opened in the former Lowell's Restaurant and Lounge after extensive building improvements in 2018.
Stan Hale, associate editor of Roanoke Tribune, also located in the area, called the street remodeling "a great idea and it's been long time coming for sure. Definitely appreciate any effort that they put into it."
He added: "I really want to see how much they really, actually choose to listen to and adhere to what the citizens had expressed. They had these meetings and it's great but, in the end, they kind of do what they want to do in a lot of instances. So we'll just have to see how this really unfolds."