Crews to start 'streetscape' remodeling on section of Roanoke's Melrose Avenue

The planned work "sounds good," said Josh Jaber, the 25-year-old CEO of Major Key Clothing Shop. "If a neighborhood looks trashy, people's vibes will be down."

The current streetscape has sidewalks bordered by grass strips, but the grass has overgrown the sidewalk in front of Jaber's store. Across the street is an electrical distribution substation with a dead-looking tree in front of it.

Pamela Irvine, who directs Feeding Southwest Virginia, viewed draft renderings of the coming work. "What's going to make it different is it's going to be more inviting and probably more foot-traffic friendly,” she said.

Feeding Southwest Virginia operates its Community Solutions Center on the affected section of Melrose. The center is a community services site providing access to food and workforce education and serves as a food bank operations center. It opened in the former Lowell's Restaurant and Lounge after extensive building improvements in 2018.

Stan Hale, associate editor of Roanoke Tribune, also located in the area, called the street remodeling "a great idea and it's been long time coming for sure. Definitely appreciate any effort that they put into it."