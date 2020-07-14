1 dead, 1 injured in early-morning Franklin County shooting

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Franklin County home early Tuesday morning.

At about 4:20 a.m., a report of shots fired was received by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a house in the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road in the Henry community.

One person was found dead, and another was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Preliminary information suggests that the shooter left the house before deputies arrived. There is no known vehicle description or direction of travel.

Residents of the area were advised to be on the lookout and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call 483-6662.

