1 injured in overnight shooting in Roanoke, city's 45th this year

A man was seriously wounded in an overnight shooting Tuesday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire is believed to have erupted outside about 2 a.m. in the 3100 block of Williamson Road Northwest, officials said.

The victim was able to get himself to the 3500 block, where several businesses sit, according to a news release. First responders found him there in a parking lot, and rushed him to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were found by responding officers, and no immediate arrests made. The police investigation remains ongoing.

Early Tuesday's shooting was Roanoke's 45th this year, including 36 nonfatal shootings and nine shooting deaths.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery.

Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in gun violence cases.

