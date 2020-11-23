1 injured in weekend shooting in Roanoke

A person was injured by gunfire Saturday night in a residential block of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Loudon Avenue Northwest.
One person was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.
The police investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 540-344-8500 or sending a text beginning with “Roanoke PD” to 274637.
