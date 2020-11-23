 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 injured in weekend shooting in Roanoke

1 injured in weekend shooting in Roanoke

{{featured_button_text}}

A person was injured by gunfire Saturday night in a residential block of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Loudon Avenue Northwest.

One person was taken to the hospital with a single gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, officials said.

The police investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators by calling 540-344-8500 or sending a text beginning with “Roanoke PD” to 274637.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives
Crime News

Giles County search warrants describe alleged shooting of two wives

A Giles County man allegedly killed his wife, then shot himself, then called for help – only to have the couple's son, a rescue squad member, arrive to help the ambulance crew. Another county man, accused of wounding his wife in a separate incident just a few miles away, had 51 firearms in his home. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert