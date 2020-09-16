 Skip to main content
1 man critically wounded after report of gunfire in Vinton

Vinton shooting

Police have roped off the scene of a shooting reported Wednesday afternoon in Vinton.

 ALICIA PETSKA | The Roanoke Times

Vinton police officers are investigating a reported shooting that happened about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street off Hardy Road.

Officials said one man was critically wounded. Investigators are on site now gathering evidence outside the Chestnut Street Apartments.

The police department said it doesn’t believe there is any larger threat to the community.

Their investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.

