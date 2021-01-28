1 man injured in Roanoke shooting

Roanoke police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.

A report came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue Southwest. Officers found a man with injuries that they said did not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a news release.

Authorities said their preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting might have taken place somewhere else. An official crime scene has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637.

