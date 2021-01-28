 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 man injured in Roanoke shooting

1 man injured in Roanoke shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

Roanoke police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.

A report came in around 7 p.m. Wednesday about a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Rorer Avenue Southwest. Officers found a man with injuries that they said did not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to a news release.

Authorities said their preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting might have taken place somewhere else. An official crime scene has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing. Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call 540-344-8500 or send a text beginning with "RoanokePD" to 274637.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert