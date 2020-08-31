 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 man injured in Sunday night shooting in Roanoke

1 man injured in Sunday night shooting in Roanoke

Only $5 for 5 months

An argument escalated into a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunshots, reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Michigan Avenue Northwest, appear to have erupted after two people who knew each other got into a verbal confrontation, officials said.

The police arrived to find a vehicle with damage from the gunfire. Officers were alerted a short time later that a man had taken himself to LewisGale Medical Center with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the injured man, 19-year-old Patrick Evans of Roanoke, started the shooting on Michigan Avenue. Evans was charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, shooting at an occupied dwelling, shooting within city limits and possessing a firearm while restrained by a protective order.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and other charges may be pending.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert