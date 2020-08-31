1 man injured in Sunday night shooting in Roanoke

An argument escalated into a shooting that left one person injured Sunday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunshots, reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 3900 block of Michigan Avenue Northwest, appear to have erupted after two people who knew each other got into a verbal confrontation, officials said.

The police arrived to find a vehicle with damage from the gunfire. Officers were alerted a short time later that a man had taken himself to LewisGale Medical Center with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators believe the injured man, 19-year-old Patrick Evans of Roanoke, started the shooting on Michigan Avenue. Evans was charged with two counts of attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, shooting at an occupied dwelling, shooting within city limits and possessing a firearm while restrained by a protective order.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said, and other charges may be pending.

