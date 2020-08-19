You are the owner of this article.
1 man killed and another wounded in shooting in Roanoke

One man was killed and another wounded in an afternoon shooting Wednesday in Northeast Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting was reported just after 2:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the McDonald’s on Williamson Road near the Berglund Center.

The police said details about what prompted the gunfire remained limited in the hours immediately afterward.

Witnesses who spoke with reporters described hearing a rapid volley of gunshots involving two cars that had been in the parking lot.

One car remained in the lot as investigators collected evidence. The rear windshield was shattered, and a tire was punctured.

Two victims were shot and taken to the hospital. Just after 5 p.m., authorities announced one of the men had died. His name wasn’t immediately released.

This is the eighth homicide case in Roanoke this year, and the fifth gunfire homicide.

No immediate arrests were made in the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

