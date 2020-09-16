1 man wounded in Vinton shooting

Vinton police officers are investigating a reported shooting that happened about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
The gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street off Hardy Road.
Officials said one man was critically wounded. Investigators are on site now gathering evidence outside the Chestnut Street Apartments.
The police department said it doesn’t believe there is any larger threat to the community.
Their investigation is ongoing. No additional information was immediately released.
