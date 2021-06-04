1 person hospitalized, 1 charged in Roanoke County shooting

A 19-year-old Roanoke County man is accused of shooting another man multiple times and gravely wounding him Thursday, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Camron Marquis Jeffries is being held on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in a felony, according to a news release.

He's suspected in a shooting that was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4300 block of Garst Mill Road. Officers responding reported finding a man, also 19, on the ground outside an apartment building at the Villages at Garst Creek.

The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening. The police said Jeffries was detained near the scene at the time. Jeffries and the victim knew each other, authorities said.

The charges in the case were announced Friday. A court date for Jeffries didn't immediately appear in an online docket.

No other information about the circumstances of the shooting was released. The investigation is continuing, police said.

