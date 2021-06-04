 Skip to main content
1 person hospitalized, 1 detained in Roanoke County shooting

A Thursday evening shooting in the 4300 block of Garst Mill Road sent one man to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, Roanoke County police said in a news release.

Officers responded to calls about 5:30 p.m. and found the man lying outside an apartment building. They detained another person near the scene, the release states.

The two knew each other, according to the release, which added that no further information was available as police investigated.

