1 person hospitalized, 1 detained in Roanoke County shooting

A Thursday evening shooting in the 4300 block of Garst Mill Road sent one man to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, Roanoke County police said in a news release.
Officers responded to calls about 5:30 p.m. and found the man lying outside an apartment building. They detained another person near the scene, the release states.
The two knew each other, according to the release, which added that no further information was available as police investigated.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tad Dickens
Tad Dickens likes typing things and hitting drums. He covers music and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today