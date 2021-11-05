18-year-old charged in Halloween weekend shooting in Roanoke

An 18-year-old Roanoke man has been charged in a Halloween weekend shooting that left one injured.

Adul-Aziz Valadez Yasin, who was arrested Tuesday, is accused of malicious wounding and larceny of a firearm from a person in an altercation that unfolded Saturday night on Eighth Street Northwest, according to Roanoke police.

The gunfire, one of two shootings that happened that day and three that weekend, was reported about 8 p.m.

Officers who responded found no one on site. The victim, a man with injuries that didn't appear life-threatening, was located shortly afterward at a downtown intersection.

He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The police announced Yasin's arrest in the case Friday. No other details were released, and officials said the investigation remains ongoing. No other suspects are being sought, said a police spokeswoman

Yasin, who was taken into custody without incident, was listed as being held in jail without bond. He's been scheduled for an initial court appearance Dec. 15.

This was the second of three shootings that happened over the holiday weekend.