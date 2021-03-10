2 charged after shots-fired report in Roanoke County

Two men were charged with attempted unlawful wounding Tuesday after contract workers at a school reported being shot at, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident reported about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Buck Mountain Road, officials said.

An air rifle was found with the people who were detained. Charges were filed against Kevin Pattrick Prillaman, 19, of Roanoke and Prime Minister Reece, 18, of Roanoke County, authorities said.

Both are accused of attempted unlawful wounding, trespassing and discharging a pneumatic gun in violation of county ordinances, said a police spokesperson.

A juvenile was also charged with brandishing a firearm on school property and trespassing.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.