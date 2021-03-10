 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 charged after shots-fired report in Roanoke County

2 charged after shots-fired report in Roanoke County

{{featured_button_text}}

Two men were charged with attempted unlawful wounding Tuesday after contract workers at a school reported being shot at, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

No one was injured in the incident reported about 3 p.m. Tuesday on Buck Mountain Road, officials said.

An air rifle was found with the people who were detained. Charges were filed against Kevin Pattrick Prillaman, 19, of Roanoke and Prime Minister Reece, 18, of Roanoke County, authorities said.

Both are accused of attempted unlawful wounding, trespassing and discharging a pneumatic gun in violation of county ordinances, said a police spokesperson.

A juvenile was also charged with brandishing a firearm on school property and trespassing.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert