2 charged in October altercation in Salem

2 charged in October altercation in Salem

Two Salem men are facing charges in an October altercation that sent one of them to the hospital with an apparent puncture wound, according to the Salem Police Department.

The disturbance was reported shortly before 1 p.m. Oct. 18 in the 700 block of Roanoke Boulevard, officials said.

One of the two men was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of an injury that was not life-threatening.

After further investigation, authorities said, Terry Lee Davis, 67, was charged with malicious wounding and strangulation. Davis was arrested Thursday and listed as being held without bond.

A charge of strangulation was also filed against the second man, Daniel Neel, 57, officials said. Neel was released on an unsecured bond.

The case remains under investigation, a police spokesman said Friday. Davis is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Dec. 11.

