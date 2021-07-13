2 defendants in fatal Franklin County shooting sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleas

ROCKY MOUNT — Two of the six men charged last summer in a Franklin County homicide and robbery resolved their cases with plea agreements and prison sentences Tuesday.

This turn came one year almost to the day after a July 14, 2020, invasion at a home on Salthouse Branch Road in Henry, an attack that left 20-year-old Justin Chase Prillaman dead and his younger brother, Matthew Prillaman, seriously injured, both from gunshot wounds.

Prosecutors have said the shooting was part of a planned robbery at that house, sometime around 4 a.m.

As the investigation unfolded, six men were soon arrested and charged with more than a dozen offenses, including first-degree murder: Te’Sean Markee Brooks, 20, of Hardy; Qu’Shawn Tylek Manns, 21, of Rocky Mount; Leon Douglas Mitchell Jr., 23 of Rocky Mount; Sean Gabriel Schwallenberg, 22, of Hot Springs; Austin Kerry Lane, 23, of Concord, North Carolina; and Treavon Rachez Taylor, 21, of Hardy.

Those cases were scheduled for jury trials at the end of this month, but at separate hearings Tuesday, Mitchell and Schwallenberg struck plea agreements.

Both will have to serve 15 years in prison, punishments that land near the midpoint of their state sentencing guidelines.