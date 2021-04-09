2 defendants' statements key issue as prosecutors seek to streamline trials in Franklin County homicide, burglary

"We have a living victim of the aggravated malicious wounding who would have to testify four separate times, as opposed to one time" if the trials are not joined, she said by way of example.

The central issue on Friday, from the defense perspective, was whether joining the cases would result in potential prejudice against any of the defendants, and that question seemed to hinge largely on statements Workman said were made by Brooks and Mitchell.

She said that while in custody, Brooks "made admissions to some of the acts portrayed," which she allowed could implicate at least one of the other defendants, and she claimed Mitchell's statements did not place him at the scene, but provided information that could implicate two of the other men charged.

Prosecutors will redact parts of those statements before submitting them into evidence, Workman said.

Schwallenberg's lawyer, Aaron Houchens, has already filed a written objection to joining the cases, citing the possible prejudicial nature of the statements. But Houchens said in court Friday he might reverse that opposition if he approves of how the redactions are handled. The other three defense attorneys present voiced similarly contingent agreement on that issue.