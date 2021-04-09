2 defendants' statements key issue as prosecutors seek to streamline trials in Franklin County homicide, burglary

ROCKY MOUNT — Franklin County prosecutors are seeking to partially consolidate a complex homicide and robbery case — involving six defendants, each charged with more than a dozen major felonies — by holding a joint jury trial for at least four of the men accused.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred July 14, during a violent pre-dawn robbery at a home on Salthouse Branch Road in Henry. Police found one resident, Justin Chase Prillaman, 20, dead from gunshot wounds. His younger brother, James Matthew Prillaman, was also injured by gunfire but survived.
By September, investigators had arrested and charged six men:
• Te'Sean Markee Brooks, 20, of Hardy;
• Qu'Shawn Tylek Manns, 21, of Rocky Mount;
• Leon Douglas Mitchell, Jr., 23 of Rocky Mount;
• Sean Gabriel Schwallenberg, 22, of Hot Springs;
• Austin Kerry Lane, 23, of Concord, North Carolina;
• Treavon Rachez Taylor, 21, of Hardy.
As of this week, all six had been indicted on at least 13 counts each, charges that include murder, armed robbery, armed burglary, aggravated malicious wounding, larceny and multiple firearms offenses.
In February, Franklin County assistant prosecutor Sandra Workman filed a motion to join the cases of Brooks, Manns, Mitchell and Schwallenberg, for the purpose of trying them all at once instead of individually.
That request was taken up Friday in circuit court, at a hearing whose logistics underscored the sprawling nature of the cases, which also must address the ongoing judicial emergency prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This is a fairly large event," Workman said in court earlier in the week, and the arrangements at Friday's hearing bore that out.
All four defendants, now held without bond, were present with their lawyers and, in order to observe social distancing, they were seated around the courtroom in areas that included the defense table, the jury box and seats near the witness stand. Deputies also opened the courtroom's rarely used balcony in order to provide ample distancing for the many spectators on hand.
Workman's motion argues that "all of the ... charges stem from a single chain of events," and that "[t]he defendants are charged ... with participating in contemporaneous and related acts, for which the evidence presented will be identical, and will not constitute prejudice to any one defendant."
Workman also said in court that she intends to call as many as 25 witnesses, all of whom would be brought in to give testimony, however many trials occur.
"We have a living victim of the aggravated malicious wounding who would have to testify four separate times, as opposed to one time" if the trials are not joined, she said by way of example.
The central issue on Friday, from the defense perspective, was whether joining the cases would result in potential prejudice against any of the defendants, and that question seemed to hinge largely on statements Workman said were made by Brooks and Mitchell.
She said that while in custody, Brooks "made admissions to some of the acts portrayed," which she allowed could implicate at least one of the other defendants, and she claimed Mitchell's statements did not place him at the scene, but provided information that could implicate two of the other men charged.
Prosecutors will redact parts of those statements before submitting them into evidence, Workman said.
Schwallenberg's lawyer, Aaron Houchens, has already filed a written objection to joining the cases, citing the possible prejudicial nature of the statements. But Houchens said in court Friday he might reverse that opposition if he approves of how the redactions are handled. The other three defense attorneys present voiced similarly contingent agreement on that issue.
Friday's hearing marked the first day on the bench for newly appointed Franklin County Circuit Court Judge Tim Allen, who agreed to take the matter under advisement until Workman has submitted the redacted statements to the attorneys and they have had a chance to respond. Allen estimated he would issue a ruling on the motion within the next 15 days.
A trial has now been tentatively scheduled to begin July 26 and last five days.
Lane's and Taylor's court dates have not yet been set. It was not made clear Friday why their cases are not being tried alongside the other four.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.