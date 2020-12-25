2 found dead with gunshot wounds in Giles County

The Giles County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding two people dead with gunshot wounds on Christmas Eve.

Deputies performing a well-being check found two people dead inside a residence shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Risley Circle in the town of Glen Lyn, according to the sheriff's office. Both people appeared to have been shot, according to the office.

Officials said they weren't seeking suspects, nor did they believe the incident posed a threat to public safety.

The case was ongoing as of Thursday evening. No further information will be released until a medical examiner completes an initial investigation, the sheriff's office said.

