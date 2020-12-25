 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 found dead with gunshot wounds in Giles County

2 found dead with gunshot wounds in Giles County

{{featured_button_text}}

The Giles County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding two people dead with gunshot wounds on Christmas Eve.

Deputies performing a well-being check found two people dead inside a residence shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Risley Circle in the town of Glen Lyn, according to the sheriff's office. Both people appeared to have been shot, according to the office.

Officials said they weren't seeking suspects, nor did they believe the incident posed a threat to public safety.

The case was ongoing as of Thursday evening. No further information will be released until a medical examiner completes an initial investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

K-12 Education Reporter

Claire Mitzel covers K-12 education for The Roanoke Times. Contact her at (540) 981-3334 or claire.mitzel@roanoke.com. Follow her on Twitter: @c_mitzel.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert