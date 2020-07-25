2 injured in Roanoke shooting

Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Gandy Road outside the Villages at Lincoln housing development.

The victims, a woman and a man, went to the hospital for treatment and were in stable condition, said Sgt. R. Robinson.

No immediate arrests were made. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

