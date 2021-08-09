2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Roanoke

Two people were wounded in a pair of weekend shootings that appear to be unrelated, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
On Friday just before midnight, a man arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound that looked serious, officials said.
Investigators weren’t able to determine where the gunfire took place. The police cited a lack of victim cooperation as a stumbling block in the case.
Just after midnight Sunday, a man was shot outside a business in the 600 block of Orange Avenue Northeast, officials said.
The victim’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening. No suspects were still on the scene, authorities said, and no immediate arrests were made.
Investigators again reported that a lack of victim cooperation was a complicating factor in the case.
This marked three shooting injuries seen in three days across Roanoke. On Friday afternoon, a man was wounded at the corner of 12th Street and Moorman Avenue Northwest.
His injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening. An absence of victim cooperation was again cited as a concern by police.
These shootings each appeared to be unrelated incidents, officials said, although information about their circumstances continued to be limited Monday.
The investigations into each case remain ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.
Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.