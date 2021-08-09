2 injured in separate weekend shootings in Roanoke

Two people were wounded in a pair of weekend shootings that appear to be unrelated, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

On Friday just before midnight, a man arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound that looked serious, officials said.

Investigators weren’t able to determine where the gunfire took place. The police cited a lack of victim cooperation as a stumbling block in the case.

Just after midnight Sunday, a man was shot outside a business in the 600 block of Orange Avenue Northeast, officials said.

The victim’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening. No suspects were still on the scene, authorities said, and no immediate arrests were made.

Investigators again reported that a lack of victim cooperation was a complicating factor in the case.

This marked three shooting injuries seen in three days across Roanoke. On Friday afternoon, a man was wounded at the corner of 12th Street and Moorman Avenue Northwest.

His injuries weren’t believed to be life-threatening. An absence of victim cooperation was again cited as a concern by police.