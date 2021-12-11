 Skip to main content
2 injured in weekend shooting in Roanoke County

Two people were wounded in a shooting reported just before midnight Friday in northern Roanoke County.

The victims, whose injuries were described as not life-threatening, were found in the 800 block of Fenwick Drive and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no immediate arrests were made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 540-562-3265.

