2 injured in weekend shooting in Roanoke County

Two people were wounded in a shooting reported just before midnight Friday in northern Roanoke County.
The victims, whose injuries were described as not life-threatening, were found in the 800 block of Fenwick Drive and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no immediate arrests were made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 540-562-3265.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today