2 men arrested in 2019 Franklin County homicide

Two men have been arrested in a 2019 Franklin County homicide, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Patrick Antoine Davis, 34, of Danville and Mario Rayshawn Day, 26, of Roanoke both face second-degree murder charges, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Davis was arrested in Danville on Wednesday and is being held without bond. Day was arrested Thursday in Marietta, Georgia, and will be served with an outstanding warrant for second-degree murder upon his extradition to Virginia, the news release states. 

The charges stem from the death of Travis Wayne Pannell, 30, of Halifax. His body was found off the side of the road near Jubal Early Highway in October 2019. He had been reported missing earlier that month.

Pannell had been shot, authorities said.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

