2 men charged after shot fired in Salem neighbors' dispute

Salem police have arrested two men after a dispute between neighbors ended with a gunshot Friday, a city press release said.

Trey I. Prater, 24, of Fort Myers Beach, Florida, was charged with attempted malicious shooting, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within city limits. Jay Gilliland, 48, of Salem, was charged with public intoxication.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, Salem’s 911 dispatch center received a call reporting gun shots in the area of South Broad Street and School Lane.

Responding officers discovered a dispute between neighbors had ensued in front of a residence in the 10 block of School Lane. Officers also found a shot had been discharged from a firearm during the altercation.

No one was injured as a result of the exchange, but several Salem schools were locked down “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the city press release.

Elementary schools, including nearby G.W. Carver Elementary School, had dismissed students for the day. But students at Salem High School, Andrew Lewis Middle School and an after-school program at East Salem Elementary School were placed on lockdown for about 15 minutes while police assessed the situation.

An investigation of the shooting is ongoing. Salem police have asked anyone with additional information to call 540-375-3078.

