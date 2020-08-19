You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 men taken to hospital after shooting in Roanoke

2 men taken to hospital after shooting in Roanoke

Only $5 for 5 months

Two men have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Roanoke, police said.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the McDonald's in the 700 block of Williamson Road Northeast, near the Berglund Center. They found two men with gunshot wounds; both were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been made, police said, and details about what led up to the shooting are limited.

Anyone with information about is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD."

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg
Crime News

Dentist convicted of assaulting woman and son in Christiansburg

Dentist Matthew Scott Mower, 40, of Christiansburg, was convicted Monday of assault and battery and interfering with an attempt to make a 911 call, and was given a suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay $900 restitution to a man whose cell phone he broke during a May altercation. He also was banned from Christiansburg’s Cambria Crossing neighborhood for a year. Mower still faces an array of drug, gun and driving charges in Radford, stemming from a January wreck in which investigators said Mower was carrying pills, two pistols and brass knuckles.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert