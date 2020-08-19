2 men taken to hospital after shooting in Roanoke

Two men have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Roanoke, police said.
Just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the McDonald's in the 700 block of Williamson Road Northeast, near the Berglund Center. They found two men with gunshot wounds; both were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
No arrests have been made, police said, and details about what led up to the shooting are limited.
Anyone with information about is asked to call 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD."
