2 more convicted, sentenced in Icy Roads meth case

In April, Belcher was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

Lytton told investigators that she had gotten meth from Belcher daily, and other defendants said that Lytton sold the drug, Little said.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachel Shrader said that witnesses could testify that Edmondson allowed meth sales at her house, that she often had at least 10 buyers present, and that buyers frequently smoked meth with Edmondson before they made their purchases.

Both Lytton and Edmondson said the prosecutors accurately summarized the evidence against them.

Judge Robert Turk sentenced Edmondson to 10 years behind bars, then suspended all of it. Edmondson will be supervised by the probation office for five years, then be on unsupervised probation for another five years, the judge said. Turk also fined Edmondson $100.

Lytton also was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and Judge Mike Fleenor said that the term will be suspended after Lytton served one year. Lytton also was fined $100. After her release, Lytton is to be supervised by the probation office for five years, Fleenor said.

The judges told both defendants that their probation would include a restriction usual in meth cases – that they could not obtain or possess any product containing pseudoephedrine, which can be used to make meth.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.