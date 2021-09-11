2 more convicted, sentenced in Icy Roads meth case

CHRISTIANSBURG — Montgomery County’s long-running Icy Roads methamphetamine distribution case brought the convictions of two more people last week. Plea agreements suspended most of the prison sentences imposed for helping spread the drug in the New River Valley.
In separate hearings in Montgomery County Circuit Court, Tina Marie Edmondson, 46, and Danielle Snair Lytton, 35, both of Christiansburg, pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute more than 10 grams of meth. An assortment of other charges were dropped.
Of 30 people charged last year in Icy Roads, one had her charges dismissed, and another was given a deferred disposition that could bring dismissal of charges. Six people have yet to resolve their parts of the case and two others have been convicted but not yet sentenced. The rest have been found guilty and sentenced.
With Edmondson and Lytton attending their hearings via video links from the Western Virginia Regional Jail, prosecutors described how they fit into the Icy Roads meth pipeline.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Erin Little said that Thomas George Belcher Jr., 47, of Elliston, made trips to Georgia to buy meth, then brought it back to sell in Montgomery County and Radford. A network of meth users helped him with sales in an arrangement that lasted from November 2018 until January 2020, Little said.
In April, Belcher was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.
Lytton told investigators that she had gotten meth from Belcher daily, and other defendants said that Lytton sold the drug, Little said.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Rachel Shrader said that witnesses could testify that Edmondson allowed meth sales at her house, that she often had at least 10 buyers present, and that buyers frequently smoked meth with Edmondson before they made their purchases.
Both Lytton and Edmondson said the prosecutors accurately summarized the evidence against them.
Judge Robert Turk sentenced Edmondson to 10 years behind bars, then suspended all of it. Edmondson will be supervised by the probation office for five years, then be on unsupervised probation for another five years, the judge said. Turk also fined Edmondson $100.
Lytton also was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and Judge Mike Fleenor said that the term will be suspended after Lytton served one year. Lytton also was fined $100. After her release, Lytton is to be supervised by the probation office for five years, Fleenor said.
The judges told both defendants that their probation would include a restriction usual in meth cases – that they could not obtain or possess any product containing pseudoephedrine, which can be used to make meth.