2 of 6 defendants in fatal Franklin County home invasion strike plea agreements

Although the evidence described in the stipulation has yet to be presented in court, neither Mitchell nor Schwallenberg objected to it.

Some of the prosecution's claims put forward in the summary:

• On the day leading up to the homicide and robbery, the six defendants were recording a music video in Franklin County, filmed by Schwallenberg, in which they posed with actual firearms.

• Manns later organized the robbery, and he alone knew the Prillamans and was the only member of the group who had been to their home on Salthouse Branch Road.

• The original plan was for Manns to drag Justin Prillaman out of the house so the others could go in and steal items. The synopsis said Manns instead went inside, armed with a .40-caliber handgun, and minutes later a single gunshot rang out. Manns then came out and told the others, "Yo, I shot him in the head."

• Te'Sean Brooks then allegedly fired a rifle three times, striking Matthew Prillaman, who was also armed. Prillaman suffered three gunshot wounds and could not see who attacked him, but he was later able to call 911.