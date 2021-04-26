2 wounded by gunfire in Roanoke

Two teens were seriously wounded and two more were being questioned as suspects Monday after gunfire erupted in Northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The shooting, reported around 4:45 p.m. near the 2900 block of Salem Turnpike, was heard by officers who were nearby and attempted to catch two teenage boys seen fleeing, officials said. Officers reported seeing one of the boys holding a gun.

The boys escaped but officers found two other teens with gunshot wounds about one block over, according to a news release. The victims were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries described as appearing serious.

The police said they later found the two boys wanted for questioning in the shooting at a home about a half-mile away. They were taken into custody, the release said, but the investigation remained ongoing Monday night.

Investigators said they were still working to learn more about what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.