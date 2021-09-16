 Skip to main content
21-year-old woman killed in Wednesday shooting identified by Roanoke police
091521-melrose-shooting-2

The gunfire was reported about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. Investigators were still on scene around midday Wednesday collecting evidence.

 ALICIA PETSKA, The Roanoke Times

A woman who was found fatally shot early Wednesday morning near a convenience store in northwest Roanoke has been identified by police.

Lindsey P. Shook, 21, of Troutville, was found dead in a vehicle shortly after police were called to the 3900 block of Melrose Avenue at about 12:15 a.m.

A second victim, a man who was found wounded inside a Shell gas station, was rushed to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police did not identify that person Thursday, and there was no word on his condition.

The incident marked the 53rd shooting with injury or death reported in the city this year, according to incidents tracked by The Roanoke Times. That number was 39 shootings at this time last year.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD."

Tips can remain anonymous, and rewards are available to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a gun violence case.

