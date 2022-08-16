 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2nd former Rocky Mount officer sentenced to probation, home confinement for role in U.S. Capitol riot

A photo of Jacob Fracker, left, and Thomas “T.J.” Robertson inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that was part of the complaint filed against them in federal court.

WASHINGTON — Five days after a former Rocky Mount police sergeant was sentenced to seven-plus years in prison for storming the U.S. Capitol, a subordinate who accompanied him was placed on probation Tuesday.

Jacob Fracker, 30, was also ordered to spend 59 days confined to his home.

Federal prosecutors asked that Fracker receive substantially less than Thomas “T.J.” Robertson, based in large part on his agreement to testify against his former colleague, mentor and father figure.

Robertson was clearly the leader in the two’s participation in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and both prosecutors and Fracker’s attorney described him as using his position of authority to influence the younger police officer.

“I want you to know that I am sorry for my actions that day,” Fracker told U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper.

“Yes, I was there with someone else. And yes, I was there because I trusted him based on lies. But he didn’t tell me how to act that day. I acted on my own.”

Fracker, like Robertson, was fired from his job as a town police officer after his involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection became known.

This breaking news item will be updated.

A photo of Jacob Fracker inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that was part of the complaint filed against him in federal court.

